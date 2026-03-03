We Are China

Lantern shows add to the festive vibe across China

People's Daily Online) 15:54, March 03, 2026

Photo shows a scene of a lantern show held at Yuanmingyuan Ruins Park in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Li Nanhua)

As the Lantern Festival falls on March 3, lantern shows across China are in full swing. The lanterns on display feature not only traditional intangible cultural heritage but also integrate modern technology. This photo collection offers a glimpse into the romance and grandeur illuminated by the festive lights.

A lantern fair attracts crowds of visitors in Nansha district, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Photo shows lanterns displayed at a lantern show in Nansha district, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

A lantern show attracts crowds of visitors at the Xiamen Garden Expo Park in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

A lantern show attracts crowds of visitors at the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

A lantern show attracts crowds of visitors at the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Photo shows lanterns at the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhao Zule)

Photo shows lanterns at the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Guo Ying)

