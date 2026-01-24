Iconic annual lantern show kicks off in SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 10:45, January 24, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2026 shows lanterns during the 32nd Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

ZIGONG, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- All lanterns displayed at the show were lit up on Friday evening. This year's show features 11 groups of large light sets and more than 200 groups of small and medium-sized light sets.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2026 shows lanterns during the 32nd Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Tourists visit the 32nd Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2026 shows lanterns during the 32nd Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Tourists visit the 32nd Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2026 shows lanterns during the 32nd Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Tourists visit the 32nd Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Tourists visit the 32nd Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

