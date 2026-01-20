Vibrant lanterns lighten upcoming Chinese New Year
(People's Daily App) 16:30, January 20, 2026
As Chinese New Year approaches, vibrant lanterns light up Nanjing's Laomendong scenic area with a flying horse lantern shining brightly as the street bursts into a dazzling festival of color and light.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Nanjing streets get lantern glow-up ahead of Spring Festival
- Floral display held in Singapore to greet upcoming Chinese Year of the Horse
- Fish-shaped lantern performances draw tourists to village in E China's Anhui
- Dongguan thousand-cornered lanterns
- Trending in China | Xiashi colored lanterns
- Lantern and animatronic dinosaur production thrives in SW China
- Kongming lanterns carry wishes at water-splashing festival
- Bright Festival held in Brussels, Belgium
- Panda lantern show lights up Chengdu
- Dazzling lanterns displayed ahead of festival in Hong Kong
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.