Vibrant lanterns lighten upcoming Chinese New Year

(People's Daily App) 16:30, January 20, 2026

As Chinese New Year approaches, vibrant lanterns light up Nanjing's Laomendong scenic area with a flying horse lantern shining brightly as the street bursts into a dazzling festival of color and light.

