Lantern Festival celebrated in China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 09:18, March 04, 2026

This photo taken on March 3, 2026 shows a celebration of the Lantern Festival in Shouchang Town, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. A Lantern Festival celebration was held here on Tuesday, attracting lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People attend a Lantern Festival celebration in Shouchang Town, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 3, 2026. A Lantern Festival celebration was held here on Tuesday, attracting lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial drone photo taken on March 3, 2026 shows people watching a dragon dance in celebration of the Lantern Festival in Shouchang Town, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. A Lantern Festival celebration was held here on Tuesday, attracting lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A dragon dance is staged in celebration of the Lantern Festival in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 3, 2026. Across China, a variety of vibrant activities were held in celebration of the Lantern Festival, which falls on the fifteenth day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or March 3 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

