China says deeply saddened by massive civilian casualties in strikes against Iran

Xinhua) 10:21, March 04, 2026

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China is deeply saddened by the massive civilian casualties caused by U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday in response to a related query, adding China strongly condemns that.

"Protection of civilians in armed conflicts is a red line and must not be violated. Indiscriminate use of force can not be accepted," Spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press briefing.

China calls on all parties to fulfill their obligations under international law, effectively ensure the safety of civilians, and avoid attacks on civilian facilities, she added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)