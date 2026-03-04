Home>>
China says deeply saddened by massive civilian casualties in strikes against Iran
(Xinhua) 10:21, March 04, 2026
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China is deeply saddened by the massive civilian casualties caused by U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday in response to a related query, adding China strongly condemns that.
"Protection of civilians in armed conflicts is a red line and must not be violated. Indiscriminate use of force can not be accepted," Spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press briefing.
China calls on all parties to fulfill their obligations under international law, effectively ensure the safety of civilians, and avoid attacks on civilian facilities, she added.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Joint U.S.-Israel military operation against Iran enters fourth day
- China urges return to talks on Iranian nuclear issue
- Trump says U.S. attack on Iran capable of going "far longer" than 4 to 5 weeks
- SCO member states express grave concern over developments in Middle East, attack against Iran
- Britain not joining U.S., Israeli "offensive strikes" on Iran: PM
- China refutes foreign media report on missile deal
- China calls for ceasing military operations after Iran attack spillover
- What to know about regional repercussions of U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran?
- China mourns death of one Chinese national in Tehran military conflict: FM spokesperson
- China to work with int'l community to promote peace in Middle East: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.