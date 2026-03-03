SCO member states express grave concern over developments in Middle East, attack against Iran

Xinhua) 09:59, March 03, 2026

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) express grave concern over developments in the Middle East and the armed attack against Iran, said an SCO statement regarding the situation in Iran released on Monday.

According to the statement, the SCO member states consider the use of force unacceptable, and maintain that the only way to resolve the current conflict lies in dialogue, mutual respect and consideration for the legitimate concerns of all parties based on international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

The SCO member states emphasize the need to ensure the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Iran. They call on all parties to exercise restraint and immediately cease actions that could lead to further deterioration of the situation.

The SCO member states strongly urge the United Nations and its Security Council to take immediate measures to address acts that undermine international peace and security.

The SCO member states also express deep condolences to the families of the victims of this attack and stand in solidarity with the government and people of Iran.

