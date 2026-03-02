China mourns death of one Chinese national in Tehran military conflict: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:35, March 02, 2026

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- One Chinese national died in Tehran in the military conflict, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday at a regular press briefing.

"We mourn for the life lost and extend sincere sympathies to the bereaved," the spokesperson said.

