China mourns death of one Chinese national in Tehran military conflict: FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:35, March 02, 2026
BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- One Chinese national died in Tehran in the military conflict, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday at a regular press briefing.
"We mourn for the life lost and extend sincere sympathies to the bereaved," the spokesperson said.
