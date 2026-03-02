Languages

China not informed in advance of U.S. military operation: spokesperson

(Xinhua) 15:49, March 02, 2026

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China was not notified in advance of the U.S. military operation against Iran, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing on Monday.

