China not informed in advance of U.S. military operation: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 15:49, March 02, 2026
BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China was not notified in advance of the U.S. military operation against Iran, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing on Monday.
