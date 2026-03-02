China deeply concerned about U.S.-Israel strikes against Iran: envoy

Xinhua) 13:24, March 02, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, March 1 (Xinhua) -- China is "deeply concerned" about the military strikes that the United States and Israel launched against Iran on Saturday, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN).

Speaking at the UN Security Council emergency meeting, Fu said China consistently advocates that all parties should abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and opposes and condemns the use or threat of force in international relations.

"China stresses that the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of Iran and other regional countries must be respected," he said.

Noting that China is deeply saddened by the large number of civilian casualties caused by the conflict, the ambassador said that at all times, "the red line for protecting civilians in armed conflict must not be crossed, and the indiscriminate use of force is unacceptable."

"China calls on all parties to fulfill their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, effectively ensure the safety of civilians, and avoid attacks on civilian facilities," he said.

Underscoring that the escalation and spillover of tensions in the Middle East serve no one's interests, Fu said the use of force is not the right way to settle international disputes, and it only intensifies hatred and confrontation.

"Dialogue and negotiations are the only way to resolve differences," he said, stressing that China calls for an immediate cessation of military actions to prevent further cycles of escalation.

The ambassador urged the parties concerned to demonstrate political sincerity, resume dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible, and return to the right track of seeking a political solution.

"China stands ready to work with the international community to advance peace efforts and help restore peace and stability in the Middle East at an early date," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)