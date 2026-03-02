Chinese FM holds phone talks with Russian counterpart over U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran

Xinhua) 08:13, March 02, 2026

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday held a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the latter's request.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the impetus of China and Russia, the United Nations (UN) Security Council held an emergency meeting Saturday on current situation in Iran.

China has consistently upheld the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and opposed the use of force in international relations, he said.

It is unacceptable for the United States and Israel to launch strikes on Iran during the Iran-U.S. negotiations, said Wang, adding that it is also unacceptable for them to blatantly kill the leader of a sovereign state and incite government change.

Wang pointed out that these actions violate international law and basic norms of international relations.

Noting that the escalation has spread throughout the Persian Gulf, Wang said that the situation in the Middle East may be pushed into a dangerous abyss, and China is highly concerned about this.

Wang pointed out that China's position on the situation in Iran is as follows:

First, an immediate cessation of military operations. Prevent the spread and spillover of war and prevent the situation from getting out of control. China attaches great importance to the security of Gulf countries and supports them in exercising restraint.

Second, a prompt return to dialogue and negotiations. All parties should strongly encourage peace and prevent war, and urge relevant parties to return to the track of dialogue and negotiation as soon as possible.

Thirdly, a joint opposition to unilateral actions. Striking sovereign countries without authorization of the UN Security Council undermines the foundation of peace established after World War II. The international community should send a clear message against any regression to the law of the jungle.

For his part, Lavrov said that the U.S.-Israel strikes against Iran have seriously undermined stability in the Middle East.

Russia shares the same position with China and stands ready to strengthen coordination and communication with the Chinese side to send a clear signal through platforms such as the UN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, calling for an immediate cessation of the war and a return to diplomatic negotiations, he said.

