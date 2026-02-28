Home>>
Trump says U.S. military undertakes "massive and ongoing operation" in Iran
(Xinhua) 16:19, February 28, 2026
WASHINGTON, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said early Saturday morning the U.S. forces are carrying out a "massive and ongoing" attack on Iran to "destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground."
"The United States military is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation ...," he said in a video message on his social media platform Truth Social.
"We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground," said Trump.
