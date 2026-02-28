U.S. designates Iran as "State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention"

Xinhua) 13:10, February 28, 2026

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday designated Iran as a "State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention" amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

In a press statement, Rubio attributed the designation to Iran's continued arrests and imprisonment of "innocent Americans" as well as other foreigners as political leverage.

The move does not impose penalties immediately, but Rubio said that if Iran does not stop, additional measures will be imposed, including "a potential geographic travel restriction on the use of U.S. passports to, through, or from Iran."

"No American should travel to Iran for any reason. We reiterate our call for Americans who are currently in Iran to leave immediately," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)