U.S. authorizes departure of non-essential embassy staff from Israel over safety risks

Xinhua) 09:48, February 28, 2026

JERUSALEM, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. State Department has authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and their families from Israel due to safety concerns, the U.S. Embassy in Israel said Friday.

The embassy said in a statement that individuals should consider departing while commercial flights are still operating.

It added that it may further restrict or prohibit U.S. government employees and their families from traveling to certain areas of Israel, as well as the Old City of Jerusalem and the West Bank -- areas occupied by Israel and under tight Israeli security control -- "in response to security incidents and without advance notice."

According to U.S. media reports, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee sent an email to embassy staff Friday morning urging those wishing to leave to do so "today."

"Focus on getting a seat to anywhere from which you can then continue travel to Washington, but the first priority will be getting expeditiously out of the country," he was quoted as saying.

The latest development comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Iran and a U.S. military buildup in the Middle East. Earlier reports indicated President Donald Trump was considering an initial strike to pressure Iran in nuclear negotiations, following a third round of talks held in Geneva on Thursday.

