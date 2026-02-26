U.S. imposes new sanctions targeting Iran's oil sales, weapons production

Xinhua) 13:33, February 26, 2026

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. administration on Wednesday sanctioned over 30 individuals, entities and vessels enabling "illicit" Iran's oil sales and ballistic missile and advanced conventional weapons (ACW) production.

Announced by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control in a statement, the measures targeted 12 vessels and their respective owners and operators.

The sanctions also targeted multiple networks that enable Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics to secure the precursor materials and sensitive machinery required to reconstitute ballistic missile and ACW production capacity, as well as proliferate unmanned aerial vehicles to third countries, the statement said.

In 2025, the U.S. administration sanctioned more than 875 persons, vessels and aircraft as part of Washington's campaign of "maximum pressure" on Iran, according to the statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will never allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon, while accusing it of developing missiles that could soon reach the United States.

A new round of U.S.-Iran talks is scheduled for Thursday in Geneva and is expected to focus on Iran's nuclear program, including uranium enrichment levels and sanctions relief.

Many analysts say the upcoming round of U.S.-Iran talks could mark the final diplomatic opportunity before a potential joint military operation by the United States and Israel against Iran.

