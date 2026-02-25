Trump says prefers to solve Iran confrontation via diplomacy

Xinhua) 14:30, February 25, 2026

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he prefers to solve Iran confrontation through diplomacy.

"We are in negotiations with them. They want to make a deal, but we haven't heard those secret words, 'We will never have a nuclear weapon,'" Trump said when delivering the first State of the Union address of his second term to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, DC.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)