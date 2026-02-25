Iran stresses willingness to reach nuclear deal as U.S. deploys more warplanes

Xinhua) 08:06, February 25, 2026

This photo taken on Feb. 20, 2026 shows a city view of Tehran, Iran. (Xinhua/Shadati)

CAIRO, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Senior Iranian officials on Tuesday stressed Iran's willingness to reach a nuclear deal with the United States, while Washington continues to escalate its military posture in the Middle East, deploying advanced fighter jets.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday Iran is determined to reach a "fair and equitable" deal with the United States as soon as possible.

In his remarks posted on X, Araghchi said the two sides have a "historic opportunity" to strike an unprecedented agreement that addresses mutual concerns and achieves common interests, adding that a deal is within reach if diplomacy is prioritized.

His comments came ahead of a third round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, scheduled for Thursday in Geneva. Two rounds of indirect talks were held earlier this month, centered on Iran's nuclear program and the possible lifting of U.S. sanctions.

Also on Tuesday, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi said Iran is ready to do "whatever necessary" to reach a nuclear agreement with the United States.

"We want to do whatever necessary to make it (an agreement) happen. We will enter the negotiating room in Geneva with all sincerity and goodwill," Ravanchi said in an interview with NPR radio.

"We hope that our goodwill and good approach would be reciprocated by the Americans, and if there is a political will on all sides, I believe that the deal can be reached as soon as possible," he added.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi (R) attends a joint press conference in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Meanwhile, during a meeting in Tehran with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan on Tuesday, Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh reiterated his country's firm resolve to defend itself.

He said Iran does not seek war, "but if a war is imposed on the country, it will defend itself strongly and give an unforgettable lesson to enemies."

The remarks followed a drill held by Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) along the Iran's southern coast, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.

Iranian forces practiced the scenario of "strongly defending" the country's coasts and islands, and the IRGC Ground Forces' special forces carrying out operations to prevent the enemy from approaching Iran's southern coasts.

The exercise took place amid continued U.S. military buildup in the Middle East and media reports that U.S. President Donald Trump was considering launching an initial attack on Iran.

Israel media reported Tuesday that eleven U.S. F-22 stealth fighter jets have landed at an Israeli airbase in southern Israel, as part of Washington's regional military reinforcement against Iran.

The world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, which is en route to the Middle East, has arrived in the Mediterranean Sea. It will join the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and other guided-missile destroyers already deployed near Iran.

This photo taken on Feb. 9, 2026 shows a city view of Tehran, Iran. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Trump on Monday refuted media reports that Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned against attacking Iran.

In a social media post, Trump said that if a decision is made on conducting military operations against Iran, "it is his (Caine's) opinion that it will be something easily won."

