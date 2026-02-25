New York governor calls for 13.5 bln USD tariff refund from Trump administration

NEW YORK, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday urged the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to refund tariff payments estimated at 13.5 billion U.S. dollars to New Yorkers.

Based on estimates by the Yale Budget Lab, the average New York household has incurred 1,751 dollars in added costs from tariffs since they were enacted last year, bringing the total statewide impact to 13.5 billion dollars.

"These senseless and illegal tariffs were just a tax on New York consumers, small businesses and farmers -- and that's why I'm demanding a full refund," Hochul said.

She added that some New York farmers reported that their business expenses face increases of up to 20,000 dollars annually due to higher equipment and supply costs, while milk exports in the state have fallen by 7 percent.

According to the official website of New York State, farmers have been hit most by Trump's tariffs, as over 80 percent of agrochemical imports and 70 percent of farm machinery imports come from countries facing tariffs of 10 percent or more.

Hochul's statement came after the Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Trump's sweeping tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act are unconstitutional.

