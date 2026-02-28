Trump says U.S. faces "big decision" on Iran

Xinhua) 13:07, February 28, 2026

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The United States is facing "a big decision to make" on Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday.

"We have a big decision to make" on whether to attack Iran and the choice is "not easy," Trump said at an event in Texas.

Any agreement with Iran must meet Washington's terms, he said.

"They want to make a deal, but got to make a deal that's meaningful," Trump said. "I'd rather do it the peaceful way. But they're very difficult people."

Earlier on Friday, Trump told reporters that he's "not happy" with the way the U.S.-Iran nuclear talks is going but has not made a final decision on potential military operations against Iran.

"I'd love not to use" the U.S. forces, "but sometimes you have to," he added.

The Trump administration has stepped up its military deployments in the Middle East, sending additional fighter squadrons and positioning two carrier strike groups in the region. The USS Gerald R. Ford arrived off Israel's coast on Friday, joining the USS Abraham Lincoln, which has been operating in the Arabian Sea since late January.

Tehran has warned that any strike would prompt retaliatory attacks on U.S. military bases throughout the Middle East.

Additional technical talks between the United States and Iran are scheduled for Monday in Vienna.

