Israel says launched "preemptive" strike against Iran

Xinhua) 14:53, February 28, 2026

JERUSALEM, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Israel launched a "preemptive" strike against Iran on Saturday morning "to remove threats to Israel," the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Sirens were sounded across Israel to warn the public to prepare for the possibility of an Iranian missile attack on Israel.

