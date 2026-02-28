Home>>
Israel says launched "preemptive" strike against Iran
(Xinhua) 14:53, February 28, 2026
JERUSALEM, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Israel launched a "preemptive" strike against Iran on Saturday morning "to remove threats to Israel," the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Sirens were sounded across Israel to warn the public to prepare for the possibility of an Iranian missile attack on Israel.
