Chinese embassy issues security alert for citizens in Israel

Xinhua) 10:59, February 28, 2026

JERUSALEM, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Tel Aviv issued a security alert on Friday, urging Chinese nationals in Israel to strengthen precautionary measures as risks in the Middle East further escalated.

In an advisory, the embassy urged Chinese nationals to closely monitor developments and follow security guidance issued by Israeli authorities, maintain heightened vigilance, strengthen precautionary and emergency measures, and avoid non-essential travel.

It also advised Chinese nationals to familiarize themselves with nearby bomb shelters and evacuation routes to ensure their safety.

In an earlier notice on Tuesday, the embassy said the regional security situation remained tense and warned that further deterioration could not be ruled out, urging Chinese nationals to stay alert and take appropriate precautions.

