Iran dismisses Lebanese claims of interference, urges focus on Israel

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Foreign Ministry on Sunday dismissed accusations by Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji that Tehran is interfering in Beirut's internal affairs, characterizing the nations' diplomatic ties as "age-old" and enduring.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei addressed the tensions during his weekly press conference in Tehran. The remarks followed public claims by Rajji of Iranian "interference" and media reports suggesting the Lebanese minister was blocking Iran's new ambassador from assuming his post in Beirut.

Baghaei stated that the exchange of ambassadors is proceeding normally, noting that the new Lebanese envoy recently assumed his position in Tehran. Regarding the Iranian ambassador to Beirut, Baghaei said Iran has "submitted the relevant requests and completed the necessary procedures," adding that he hopes the process will "proceed in its natural course."

Responding to Rajji's accusations, the spokesman said Iran refuses to engage in rhetoric that diverts attention from Lebanon's national interests. He argued that the priority must be "defending Lebanon against Israel's ongoing crimes" and safeguarding its sovereignty. Baghaei urged Lebanese factions to prioritize dialogue to confront "Israeli dominance."

Tensions flared late last month after Rajji shared a post on social media platform X referencing alleged warnings from Iranian officials about the repercussions of disarming Hezbollah, which he characterized as foreign interference. He reiterated these allegations in a recent interview with MTV Lebanon and invited his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to meet in a third country.

Araghchi denied interfering in Lebanon's domestic affairs. While he rejected the need for a third-party location, he welcomed dialogue to strengthen bilateral relations and invited Rajji to visit Iran. However, the Lebanese minister declined the invitation on Wednesday, insisting on a neutral venue. On Thursday, Araghchi took to X to describe his counterpart's rejection of the visit as "bemusing."

