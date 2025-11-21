Palestinians inspect destroyed houses after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City
A Palestinian inspects the destroyed houses after Israeli airstrikes in Al-Zeitoun neighborhood east of Gaza City, Nov. 20, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Nov. 20, 2025 shows a toy in a destroyed house after Israeli airstrikes in Al-Zeitoun neighborhood east of Gaza City. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
