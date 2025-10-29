3 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in N. West Bank: health ministry

Palestinians inspect the site where three Palestinians were killed by the Israeli forces in the village of Kafr Qud, west of Jenin, in the northern West Bank, Oct. 28, 2025. Three Palestinian men were killed by the Israeli forces on Tuesday in the west of Jenin in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

RAMALLAH, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Three Palestinian men were killed by the Israeli forces on Tuesday in the west of Jenin in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The General Authority of Civil Affairs informed the ministry of the killing of three men by Israeli gunfire in the village of Kafr Qud, west of Jenin, the ministry said in a brief statement.

The Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported that the Israeli forces stormed the village with military reinforcements, besieged a site, and fired live bullets. The bodies of the three young men were detained.

Hamas said in a statement on Tuesday that two of the killed men were its members and the three men were killed after an armed clash with the Israeli forces in the village of Kafr Qud.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Tuesday that during an operational activity in the area of Kafr Qud, Israeli forces conducted a "counterterrorism operation."

"During the activity, the forces identified the terrorist cell in a cave and fired at them. Two terrorists were eliminated, and one was injured. After a short while, the IAF eliminated the additional terrorist," it said.

Since early 2025, the Israeli army has conducted repeated raids in northern West Bank cities, including Jenin, Nablus, and Tulkarm, claiming to pursue Palestinian militants.

