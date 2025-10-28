Israel to lift "special situation" in south for first time since Oct. 2023

Xinhua) 11:20, October 28, 2025

Israeli military vehicles are seen near the southern Israeli border with Gaza, Sept. 16, 2025. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)

JERUSALEM, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Israel decided on Monday to lift the "special situation" in its south for the first time since October 2023.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that he has accepted the military's recommendation to end the "special situation," which will be lifted on Tuesday morning.

Katz said the move "reflects the new security reality in the south of the country that has been achieved."

"Alongside the return of all hostages, we are fully committed to achieving all the defined war objectives -- first and foremost the dismantling of Hamas's weapons and the demilitarization of Gaza," he added.

A "special situation" on the home front is declared in Israel when there is a high likelihood of attacks on civilians. The measure had remained in force in areas bordering Gaza since Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages.

According to data released by Gaza-based health authorities on Monday, Israel's subsequent offensive after the Hamas-led attack has left 68,527 dead and 170,395 wounded in Gaza. Meanwhile, 93 people have been killed and 337 injured in the enclave since the new ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on Oct. 10.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would not seek permission to launch strikes in Gaza, among other places, even after agreeing to ceasefire arrangements.

"Israel is an independent state. We will defend ourselves with our own forces, and we will continue to control our destiny," Netanyahu said.

