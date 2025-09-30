US, Israel agree on the 20-point plan to end war in Gaza; 'two-state solution' remains bleak: expert

By Wang Qi ( Global Times

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said they have agreed on a 20-point plan proposed by the Trump administration to end the war in Gaza, following the two leaders' talks at the White House, according to multiple media reports.

Speaking at a news conference after the White House talks, Trump called the plan "a historic day for peace". But he said that Netanyahu would have US backing to "finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas" if Hamas rejected the plan, according to the BBC.

In its 20-point peace plan released on Monday, the White House said the US would establish dialogue between Israel and Palestine, and that within 72 hours of Israel's acceptance, all Israeli captives would be released, according to the Al Jazeera.

If implemented, the proposal would begin with an immediate cessation of military operations. It also stipulates existing "battle lines" would be frozen in place until conditions are met for a phased withdrawal. Under the plan, Hamas would lay down its arms, and its tunnels and weapon production facilities would be destroyed, according to the BBC.

The White House stated Israel would not occupy or annex Gaza, and that no one would be forced to leave the Strip, according to Al Jazeera.

Other provisions include United Nations supervision of immediate humanitarian aid to Gaza and the deployment of an "international stability force," likely composed of neighboring Muslim states, according to Al Jazeera.

The US plan also outlines Gaza's future governance. It proposes a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" would govern temporarily "with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body called the Board of Peace, which will be headed" by Trump. Former UK PM Sir Tony Blair will be part of the governing body alongside other leaders "to be announced," the BBC reported.

Citing a Hamas source, Xinhua reported on Tuesday that Hamas had received a US-backed proposal, presented by Qatari and Egyptian mediators. The Hamas delegation told mediators it would study the proposal "with sincere intent" before issuing an official response.

The Palestinian Authority, based in the West Bank, welcomed the proposal and expressed its readiness to "work with the United States, regional countries, and partners to end the Gaza war through a comprehensive agreement," Al Jazeera reported, citing a statement published by the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

The authority also called for mechanisms to protect the Palestinian people, ensure respect for the ceasefire and security for both parties, prevent land annexation and the displacement of Palestinians, and halt unilateral actions that violate international law.

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt issued a joint statement late on Monday welcoming the proposal. They reaffirmed their commitment to work with the US to secure a deal that guarantees unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza, the release of hostages, security for all parties, a full Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction of Gaza, and a path toward a just two-state solution, according to Al Jazeera.

Liu Zhongmin, a professor at the Middle East Studies Institute of Shanghai International Studies University, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the Trump administration's 20-point peace plan is a comprehensive framework developed through negotiations and compromises as the Gaza war nears its end.

Designed to prevent prolongation of the conflict, the plan balances Israel's objectives with elements of Trump's earlier development plan to rebuild Gaza, Liu said.

Liu explained that the plan largely addresses Israel's objectives, including the release of hostages, the disarmament of Hamas, and the demilitarization of Gaza, though Israel still seeks the total elimination of Hamas.

Regarding Gaza's future political structure, Liu noted that the governing body proposed in the US plan resembles the colonial-style administration established by Britain during its Palestine Mandate, Liu said, noting that this framework could leave Gaza relatively isolated for a period.

Some analysts also pointed out that the plan omits the term "two-state solution." Commenting on the Trump administration's plan, The New York Times observed "Many Palestinians will likely see such a distant and vague prospect of independence as not nearly enough," noting that Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed not to allow the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Meanwhile, Israel's parliament on Monday approved an additional 30.8 billion shekels ($9.2 billion) in war-related spending, raising the government's deficit ceiling as fighting continues in Gaza and following June's brief war with Iran, the Times of Israel reported.

Also on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that its air force had struck more than 140 targets across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours. The IDF described these as "terror" targets, which included buildings, operatives, and other infrastructure, according to the Times of Israel.

Palestine's official news agency WAFA reported that 50 people were killed and 184 wounded in the Gaza Strip over the past day as a result of Israeli strikes, Xinhua said.

Despite many countries, including Western nations, recognizing Palestine and voicing support for a two-state solution during the recently concluded UN General Assembly, prospects for Palestinian statehood in the near term remain bleak, Liu said.

"Palestinian territory is increasingly fragmented, with hundreds of thousands of Gazans displaced as refugees. Palestine's land, people, and sovereignty have already suffered severe damage from Israeli actions," the expert added.

