Hamas says not to change position on ceasefire talks after Israeli strike in Doha

Xinhua) 10:16, September 12, 2025

GAZA, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Hamas will not change its positions and demands for the Gaza ceasefire talks after Israel targeted its negotiation team in the Qatari capital Doha, the Palestinian movement said on Thursday.

"We reiterate that this heinous crime will not succeed in changing our firm positions and clear demands to stop the aggression against our people, the complete withdrawal of the occupation army from the Gaza Strip, a genuine exchange of prisoners, relief for our people, and reconstruction," senior Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum said in a statement.

The U.S. administration "is a full partner in this crime, bearing political and moral responsibility by providing cover and continued support for the occupation's aggression and ongoing crimes against our people," the statement added.

On Tuesday, Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike on Doha, targeting a building used by senior Hamas officials in what Israeli authorities described as an attempt to kill leaders of the Palestinian group.

Hamas said later that the strike occurred while its delegation was discussing a new ceasefire proposal presented by Washington. According to the group, the negotiating team survived, but six others were killed.

