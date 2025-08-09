Europe condemns Israel's Gaza takeover, warning of deepening crisis

Palestinians are seen among the rubble after an Israeli airstrike in the Sheikh Radwan area, northwest of Gaza City, on Aug. 6, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

BERLIN, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- European countries, the European Union and the United Nations have voiced strong opposition to Israel's newly announced plan to take over Gaza City, warning it will worsen the humanitarian crisis and undermine prospects for peace.

Israel's Security Cabinet on Thursday approved a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the military to "take control" of Gaza City and the surrounding areas.

Gravely alarmed by the decision, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that Gaza is and must remain an integral part of a Palestinian State.

The decision marks a dangerous escalation and risks deepening the already catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians, and could further endanger more lives, including those of the remaining hostages, said a statement issued by Stephanie Tremblay, associate spokesperson for the UN chief.

European Council President Antonio Costa called on Israel on Friday to reverse the decision, warning on social media platform X that the move would have consequences for EU-Israel relations, which the Council will assess.

He emphasized that the situation in Gaza remains dire and that this decision will only worsen it. Costa strongly urged the Israeli government to reconsider, stating that the takeover, along with continued settlement expansion in the West Bank, large-scale destruction in Gaza, the blockade on aid, and the spread of famine, undermines fundamental principles of international law and universal values.

Palestinians fetch humanitarian aid in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, on Aug. 5, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the decision would do nothing to end the conflict or secure the release of hostages, urging a surge in aid and renewed efforts toward a two-state solution.

France condemned "in the strongest terms" the plan to militarily control the entire Gaza Strip, reiterating its opposition to any occupation or forced displacement. It warned such actions would seriously violate international law, cause a political stalemate, and threaten regional stability, while doing nothing to improve Israel's security.

Lithuania's Foreign Ministry warned the decision would worsen conditions in the Gaza Strip and said it was working with other EU members for a coordinated response.

Meanwhile, Sweden warned that any annexation or reduction of Gaza's territory would violate international law, while Austria expressed deep concern for civilians and hostages, Portugal urged suspending the plan alongside hostage releases and urgent aid delivery, and Slovenia condemned the move, calling for an immediate, permanent ceasefire.

Tents for displaced Palestinians are seen at a temporary shelter in Gaza City, on Aug. 4, 2025.(Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned of looming famine in Gaza, where over 1 million people have been displaced, and local health authorities report tens of thousands of casualties. Multiple governments and experts also voiced alarm over the humanitarian consequences.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have voiced deep concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, stressing that with its ongoing offensive, Israel bears greater responsibility than ever to meet the needs of civilians in the enclave. He called on Israel to allow full access for aid deliveries, including supplies from the United Nations and other non-governmental organizations.

Germany has also announced a halt to all military exports that could be used in Gaza, while Italy flew 100 tons of humanitarian supplies to Jordan for airdrops into the enclave.

