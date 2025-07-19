Syria declares nationwide ceasefire after U.S.-brokered deal with Israel

DAMASCUS, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The Syrian authorities on Saturday declared an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, marking a significant turning point in the deadly sectarian clashes in southern Syria, which prompted a recent Israeli intervention with massive airstrikes.

In a statement issued Saturday morning, the Syrian authorities said the truce aimed to preserve national unity and ensure the safety of civilians amid "critical circumstances," describing the move as a national and humanitarian obligation.

The authorities called on all parties to cease hostilities and ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid.

It vowed to restore state control of the southern province of Sweida, facilitate the return of displaced civilians, and re-establish law and order, warning that any violation of the ceasefire would be treated as a breach of national sovereignty, subject to legal consequences.

The announcement came just hours after U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack revealed the truce on X, stating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa had agreed to a cessation of hostilities, brokered by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The deal is also backed by regional players, including Türkiye, Jordan and Syria's other neighbors.

The ceasefire deal followed six days of fierce sectarian clashes in Sweida province, which left hundreds dead and triggered fears of a broader regional escalation.

Under the truce, Syrian governmental security and military institutions will be allowed to re-enter all parts of Sweida, according to sources cited by local TV reports.

The deal stipulates the dissolution of all local factions, the handover of heavy weapons and the integration of former fighters into national security structures.

The spiritual leadership of the Druze community issued a statement welcoming the ceasefire, expressing readiness to end the ongoing hostilities and calling for a return to "wisdom and reason."

