Chinese envoy condemns Israeli military strikes on Syria

Xinhua) 11:13, July 18, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, July 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Thursday condemned Israeli military strikes on Syria and demanded an immediate end to them.

At a time when the situation in southern Syria is turbulent, Israel has recently launched multiple airstrikes on Sweida, Daraa and Damascus. China unequivocally condemns the Israeli actions, which gravely violate international law, infringe on Syria's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, and bring new complications to Syria's peace, stability, and political transition, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

"We call on Israel to immediately cease its military strikes on Syria and withdraw from Syrian territory as soon as possible," he told an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

The international community recognizes the Golan as occupied Syrian territory. The sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria should be respected. The relevant Security Council resolutions should be implemented. And the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement between Israel and Syria should be observed, he said.

Ethnic tensions and the ensuing violence in Sweida, once again, show that the current situation in Syria remains complex and fragile. Achieving peace and stability still faces daunting challenges, said Geng.

It is imperative to stabilize the security situation and restore social order as soon as possible. China has noted reports that the Syrian interim authorities have reached a ceasefire with the parties concerned. China calls on all parties to abide by the ceasefire agreement, remain calm and exercise restraint, cease hostilities, and promote an early de-escalation of the situation, he said.

The Syrian interim authorities should continue to promote the political process with broad participation from all walks of life, address the concerns of all parties through inclusive dialogue, and effectively promote internal unity and reconciliation, said Geng.

Counterterrorism is an important aspect of restoring peace and stability in Syria. The Syrian interim authorities should fulfill their counterterrorism obligations and take effective measures to combat all terrorist groups listed by the Security Council, including the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, he added.

At present, hot-spot issues in the Middle East are emerging one after another, with new and old antagonisms intertwined and overlapping. The situation is complex and volatile. The state of affairs is neither in the interests of any country in the Middle East, nor the international community, said Geng.

The Security Council, as the body with the primary responsibility for international peace and security, should resolutely fulfill its responsibilities under the UN Charter and use all the tools in its toolbox to try to bring the conflicts to an early end, restore peace and stability in those areas, and achieve lasting peace and stability in the entire Middle East, he said.

China is ready to work with the international community to play a constructive role in this regard, he added.

