China hopes ceasefire achieved at early date between Israel, Iran: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:57, June 24, 2025

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China is paying close attention to the development of the situation in the Middle East, does not want tensions to repeatedly escalate, and hopes that a ceasefire can be achieved between Israel and Iran at an early date, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Tuesday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a news briefing when answering a question that U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that Israel and Iran have reached a formal agreement to implement a complete and total ceasefire.

Facts have proven that military means cannot bring peace and dialogue and negotiation are the right way to solve problems, Guo said.

China calls on the relevant parties to return to the right track of political settlement at an early date, and China is willing to work with the international community to make efforts to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East region, Guo said.

