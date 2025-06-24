China calls on int'l community to promote deescalation of Israel-Iran conflict: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:26, June 24, 2025

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China calls on the international community to step up effort to promote deescalation of Israel-Iran conflict, and prevent the regional turmoil from having a greater impact on global economic growth, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

Guo made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to the reports that the Iranian parliament agreed to close the Strait of Hormuz, but the final decision rests with the country's Supreme National Security Council.

The Persian Gulf and nearby waters are important route for international trade in goods and energy, Guo said, adding that keeping the region safe and stable serves the common interests of the international community.

