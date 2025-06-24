European countries call for restraint amid escalating conflict in Mideast

Xinhua) 08:15, June 24, 2025

Protesters holding placards are pictured in The Hague, the Netherlands, June 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Israel launched a series of airstrikes on June 13 targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities. In response, Iran carried out missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory.

BRUSSELS, June 23 (Xinhua) -- European leaders have voiced deep concern over the escalating conflict in the Middle East, following a series of military strikes that have intensified fears of a wider regional war.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, in a statement released Monday, said the Croatian government is "monitoring the situation with great concern," particularly the direct confrontations between Israel and Iran.

He warned that further escalation could lead to a range of consequences, including rising energy prices, increased migration, and the threat of terrorist attacks.

"Our position is clear: escalation should be avoided," the statement read. "The Croatian government calls for restraint, calming of tensions, and de-escalation of the conflict."

The smoke trail of interceptor missiles is seen over the sky of Jerusalem on June 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also criticized the recent U.S. military action in the region, calling the strike on Iran a violation of international law.

"There is no doubt that the United States violated international public law," Vucic said at a press conference following a meeting of the General Staff.

Drawing parallels with the 1999 NATO bombing of Yugoslavia, he emphasized the need for respect for the UN Charter and international norms. Vucic also lamented the missed opportunity for diplomacy between Iran and Israel.

In Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addressed the lower house of parliament ahead of the upcoming European Union Council meeting, urging renewed diplomatic engagement.

"Only coordinated diplomatic action can ensure peace in the region," she said, after the U.S. strike on three Iranian nuclear sites.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa issued a statement on Sunday calling for "restraint and the urgent resumption of diplomatic efforts," stressing that diplomacy remains the only viable solution to the conflict.

He reaffirmed Portugal's alignment with the United Nations and the European Union in advocating for de-escalation and avoidance of further military confrontation.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro echoed this sentiment on social media, calling for "maximum restraint from all parties and a return to negotiations."

Meanwhile, the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) issued a strongly worded condemnation of the U.S. airstrikes, labeling them a "clear violation" of the UN Charter and international law. The party argued the attack reflects a broader strategy of global domination by the U.S. and its allies.

This photo taken on June 19, 2025 shows the scene after the attack on a building of Iran's state broadcaster IRIB in Tehran, Iran. (Xinhua)

Israel launched a series of large-scale airstrikes on June 13 targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities, killing a number of senior commanders and nuclear scientists. In response, Iran carried out missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States had carried out attacks on three nuclear-related sites in Iran: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

In retaliation, Iran launched a missile attack on the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar Monday evening.

