Chinese UN envoy condemns U.S. strikes on Iran nuke sites

Xinhua) 10:50, June 23, 2025

Fu Cong (C, front), China's permanent representative to the United Nations, speaks at an emergency meeting of the Security Council at the UN headquarters in New York, June 22, 2025. China's permanent representative to the United Nations on Sunday condemned the United States for its strikes on Iranian nuclear sites at an emergency meeting of the Security Council. "Yesterday (Saturday), the United States conducted attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. China strongly condemns the U.S. attacks on Iran and the bombing of nuclear facilities under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency," said Fu Cong. (Xinhua/Xie E)

UNITED NATIONS, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China's permanent representative to the United Nations on Sunday condemned the United States for its strikes on Iranian nuclear sites at an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

"Yesterday (Saturday), the United States conducted attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. China strongly condemns the U.S. attacks on Iran and the bombing of nuclear facilities under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency," said Fu Cong.

The U.S. move seriously violates the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law, as well as Iran's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity. It has exacerbated tensions in the Middle East and dealt a heavy blow to the international nuclear non-proliferation regime, he said.

The international community must uphold justice and make concrete efforts to cool down the situation and restore peace and stability, he said.

Fu called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the hostilities.

"In the context of the abrupt escalation of tensions in the Middle East, China is deeply concerned about the risk of the situation getting out of control. The parties to the conflict, Israel in particular, should immediately cease fire to prevent a spiraling escalation and to resolutely avoid the spillover of the war," he said.

"The parties concerned should abide by international law, curb the impulse to use force, and avoid exacerbating conflicts and adding fuel to fire," he added.

Peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved by the use of force. Dialogue and negotiation is the fundamental way out. At present, diplomatic means to address the Iranian nuclear issue have not been exhausted, and there is still hope for a peaceful solution, said Fu.

Parties should stay firmly committed to the political settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue and work to bring it back onto the track of a political solution through dialogue and negotiation, with a view to reaching an agreement acceptable to all parties, he said.

The Security Council shoulders the primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security. It cannot stand idly by in the face of a major crisis, said Fu.

Russia, China and Pakistan have proposed a draft resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, protection of civilians, respect for international law, and engagement in dialogue and negotiation, he said.

"We hope that council members can demonstrate their strong sense of responsibility by jointly supporting the draft resolution, to enable the Security Council to fulfill its responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security," said Fu.

China is deeply saddened by the large number of civilian casualties caused by the Israeli-Iranian conflict. Civilians and civilian facilities must not become targets of military operations, and the bottom line of international humanitarian law must not be breached, he said.

Parties to the conflict should place the interests and well-being of the people of the countries in the region above everything else, and make every effort to avoid harm to innocent civilians and refrain from attacking civilian facilities, he added.

China stands ready to work with the international community to foster synergy, uphold justice, and make unremitting efforts to restore peace and stability in the Middle East, he said.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi (on screen) speaks at a Security Council emergency meeting on threats to international peace and security at the UN headquarters in New York, on June 22, 2025. China's permanent representative to the United Nations on Sunday condemned the United States for its strikes on Iranian nuclear sites at an emergency meeting of the Security Council. "Yesterday (Saturday), the United States conducted attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. China strongly condemns the U.S. attacks on Iran and the bombing of nuclear facilities under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency," said Fu Cong. (Xinhua/Xie E)

