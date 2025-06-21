Iran, Europe officials agree to stay engaged amid Israel-Iran conflict

Xinhua) 09:34, June 21, 2025

GENEVA, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Iranian and European officials held their first face-to-face talks on Friday since the recent escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict, stressing the importance of continued diplomatic engagement.

The meeting, held amongst Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, his counterparts from Britain, France and Germany (E3), as well as the European Union's (EU) top diplomat, lasted about three and a half hours.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Araghchi reiterated that Iran's nuclear program is purely peaceful in nature and remains fully under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iran supports continued consultations with the E3 and the EU, and is prepared to make further efforts to promote peace in the near future, Araghchi added.

After the meeting, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that Britain remains committed to ongoing discussions and negotiations with Iran, and urged Tehran to continue its dialogue with the United States.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot noted that France had invited Iran to consider re-engaging in talks with all relevant parties, including the United States. He added that France hopes to see the process move forward.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said the participants departed the meeting with the understanding that Iran is, in principle, prepared to continue discussions on all key issues.

EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that the parties agreed to broaden the scope of talks beyond the nuclear issue and to maintain openness in their dialogue.

