China welcomes joint statement by 21 Arab, Islamic countries on Israel-Iran conflict

Xinhua) 09:29, June 18, 2025

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the joint statement on the Israel-Iran conflict issued by 21 Arab and Islamic countries and is ready to work with related parties to promote the easing of the situation, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Tuesday.

The joint statement, issued by the foreign ministers of the 21 countries, called for respect of state sovereignty and territorial integrity, upholding good-neighborliness and resolving disputes peacefully.

In response, spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing that Israel's attack on Iran has triggered a sudden escalation of the regional situation, which has drawn high attention from the international community. He said the top priority is to cease fire and stop the war, take effective measures to prevent the escalation of the conflict, prevent the region from falling into greater turmoil, and return to the track of resolving problems through dialogue and negotiation.

Guo said China welcomes the joint statement and appreciates the efforts made by the relevant countries to cool down the situation, adding that China is willing to maintain communication with all relevant parties and play a constructive role in promoting the easing of the situation.

