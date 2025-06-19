Chinese FM holds phone talks with Omani FM over Israel-Iran conflict

Xinhua) 11:21, June 19, 2025

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday said that Israel's attack on Iran violated international law and norms governing international relations, infringed upon Iran's sovereignty and security, and undermined regional peace and stability.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi at the latter's request, noting that China has always advocated the peaceful settlement of all disputes.

Stressing that the immediate priority is achieving a ceasefire and bringing an end to the conflict, Wang said that China supports the joint statement on the Israel-Iran conflict issued by 21 Arab and Islamic countries, including Oman, and hopes that Arab and Islamic countries will unite and continue their efforts to push peace talks.

China will also maintain communication and coordination with Oman and other regional countries, and play a constructive role at platforms such as the United Nations to help bring an end to the conflict and restore peace in the Middle East, Wang said.

