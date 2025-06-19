791 Chinese citizens evacuated from Iran: FM spokesperson
BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Up till now, with the active assistance and support of nearby countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry and the Chinese embassy and consulate in Iran have organized and coordinated the evacuation of 791 Chinese citizens from Iran to safety, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday.
At a daily press briefing, Guo elaborated on the Chinese government's organization for the safe evacuation of Chinese citizens in Iran and Israel.
Another 1,000-plus people are still being relocated and evacuated. Chinese embassies and consulates in neighboring countries, including Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, have sent working groups to border entry and exit points to assist fellow nationals in passing through the border and traveling back home. Some Chinese nationals have already been safely evacuated from Israel, Guo said.
"We appreciate relevant countries' support and assistance. Our Ministry and diplomatic and consular missions will continue to do everything possible to help our fellow nationals move to safety and evacuate," he added.
