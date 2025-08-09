China urges Israel to immediately stop dangerous move on Gaza City

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- China is gravely concerned about Israel's decision on Gaza City, and urges Israel to stop the dangerous move at once, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Friday.

Guo made the remarks when asked to comment on the Israeli security cabinet's approval of a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the military to "take control" of Gaza City.

"Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and is an integral part of the Palestinian territory," Guo said, pointing out that an immediate ceasefire is the right way to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and realize the release of people being held, and the key to fully settling the conflict in Gaza is also a ceasefire.

"This is the only means to pave the way for ending the conflict and uphold security in the region," he noted.

China stands ready to work with the rest of the international community to stop the fighting in Gaza as early as possible, ease the humanitarian disaster, implement the two-State solution and ultimately realize the full, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question, Guo said.

