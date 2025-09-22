Britain recognizes "the State of Palestine": PM
A Palestine flag is displayed at a rally to support Palestinians in Rabat, Morocco, April 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)
LONDON, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday that Britain has recognized the State of Palestine.
In a video statement on social media platform X, the prime minister said Britain "formally recognizes the State of Palestine," calling for a shift back to a two-state solution.
Starmer said in July that Britain would recognize Palestinian statehood in September unless the Israeli government takes "substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza."
In his state visit to Britain earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he disagrees with Starmer over Britain's plan to recognize a Palestinian state.
