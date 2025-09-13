Palestine welcomes UN endorsement of New York Declaration on two-state solution

Xinhua) 09:32, September 13, 2025

RAMALLAH, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Palestine on Friday welcomed a vote by the UN General Assembly to "adopt and approve" the New York Declaration, describing it as the key outcome of the UN conference on a peaceful settlement of the Palestinian question and the implementation of the two-state solution.

In a press statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said that 142 countries voted in favor of the resolution, while 12 abstained and 10 voted against.

The ministry commended the positions of countries that sponsored, supported, and voted in favor of the resolution.

The ministry urged UN member states to implement the outcomes of the international conference related to the two-state solution and to pressure Israel to halt military operations, agree to a ceasefire, end the use of starvation "as a weapon of war," prevent forced displacement, and release prisoners and hostages.

In a press statement on social media platform X, Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh said that the decision by the UN General Assembly reflects the international will in support of the rights of the Palestinian people.

He stressed that the adoption represents an important step toward ending the "Israeli occupation" and realizing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The UN endorsement came days after Israel launched a surprise attack in Doha on Tuesday to kill Khalil al-Hayya, a senior leader in Hamas's political bureau, and other Hamas leaders who were meeting to discuss a Gaza ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States.

Hamas said later that al-Hayya survived the attack, but his son and one of his top aides were killed.

On Friday, Hamas said that al-Hayya attended the funeral prayer for his son and others killed in what it described as a "treacherous assassination attempt" in Doha.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Zhong Wenxing)