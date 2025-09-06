China's agreement to join New York Declaration in line with its consistent position on Palestinian question: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 11:28, September 06, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China agreed to join the New York Declaration, which is in line with China's consistent position on the Palestinian question, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily news briefing when answering a related media query about the outcome document of the High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.

Noting that the Palestinian question is at the core of the Middle East issue, Guo said the Palestinian question is now at a crucial juncture.

"We support all efforts that are conducive to the political settlement of the question. We will continue to work with the international community to make unremitting efforts towards the end of the fighting in Gaza, deescalation of the humanitarian crisis, implementation of the two-State solution, and the ultimate, comprehensive, just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian question," Guo said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Kou Jie)