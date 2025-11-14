Home>>
Israeli bulldozer demolishes Palestinian houses, tents in southern West Bank
(Xinhua) 09:57, November 14, 2025
Members of Israeli forces and Palestinians are pictured as an Israeli bulldozer demolishes Palestinian houses and tents in Masafer Yatta, southern West Bank city of Hebron, Nov. 12, 2025. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)
A Palestinian woman is pictured among debris after an Israeli bulldozer demolished Palestinian houses and tents in Masafer Yatta, southern West Bank city of Hebron, Nov. 12, 2025. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)
An Israeli bulldozer demolishes Palestinian houses and tents in Masafer Yatta, southern West Bank city of Hebron, Nov. 12, 2025. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 3 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in N. West Bank: health ministry
- Israel to lift "special situation" in south for first time since Oct. 2023
- US, Israel agree on the 20-point plan to end war in Gaza; 'two-state solution' remains bleak: expert
- China firmly opposes Israel's escalation of military operations in Gaza: FM spokesperson
- China condemns Israeli attack on Qatar at UN Human Rights Council
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.