Israeli bulldozer demolishes Palestinian houses, tents in southern West Bank

Xinhua) 09:57, November 14, 2025

Members of Israeli forces and Palestinians are pictured as an Israeli bulldozer demolishes Palestinian houses and tents in Masafer Yatta, southern West Bank city of Hebron, Nov. 12, 2025. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

A Palestinian woman is pictured among debris after an Israeli bulldozer demolished Palestinian houses and tents in Masafer Yatta, southern West Bank city of Hebron, Nov. 12, 2025. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

An Israeli bulldozer demolishes Palestinian houses and tents in Masafer Yatta, southern West Bank city of Hebron, Nov. 12, 2025. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

