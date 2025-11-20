Israeli soldiers prevent Palestinians from reaching their houses in West Bank
An Israeli soldier tries to prevent Palestinians from reaching their houses in Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, Nov. 18, 2025. Palestinians took part in a demonstration demanding the right to return to their houses at the entrance of Nur Shams refugee camp, while Israeli soldiers assaulted the crowd and forced them to leave the area. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)
An Israeli soldier tries to prevent Palestinians from reaching their houses in Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, Nov. 18, 2025. Palestinians took part in a demonstration demanding the right to return to their houses at the entrance of Nur Shams refugee camp, while Israeli soldiers assaulted the crowd and forced them to leave the area. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)
Israeli soldiers try to prevent Palestinians from reaching their houses in Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, Nov. 18, 2025. Palestinians took part in a demonstration demanding the right to return to their houses at the entrance of Nur Shams refugee camp, while Israeli soldiers assaulted the crowd and forced them to leave the area. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)
Israeli soldiers try to prevent Palestinians from reaching their houses in Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, Nov. 18, 2025. Palestinians took part in a demonstration demanding the right to return to their houses at the entrance of Nur Shams refugee camp, while Israeli soldiers assaulted the crowd and forced them to leave the area. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)
An Israeli soldier tries to prevent Palestinians from reaching their houses in Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, Nov. 18, 2025. Palestinians took part in a demonstration demanding the right to return to their houses at the entrance of Nur Shams refugee camp, while Israeli soldiers assaulted the crowd and forced them to leave the area. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)
An Israeli soldier tries to prevent Palestinians from reaching their houses in Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, Nov. 18, 2025. Palestinians took part in a demonstration demanding the right to return to their houses at the entrance of Nur Shams refugee camp, while Israeli soldiers assaulted the crowd and forced them to leave the area. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Israeli bulldozer demolishes Palestinian houses, tents in southern West Bank
- 3 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in N. West Bank: health ministry
- Israel to lift "special situation" in south for first time since Oct. 2023
- US, Israel agree on the 20-point plan to end war in Gaza; 'two-state solution' remains bleak: expert
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.