Israeli soldiers prevent Palestinians from reaching their houses in West Bank

Xinhua) 10:05, November 20, 2025

An Israeli soldier tries to prevent Palestinians from reaching their houses in Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, Nov. 18, 2025. Palestinians took part in a demonstration demanding the right to return to their houses at the entrance of Nur Shams refugee camp, while Israeli soldiers assaulted the crowd and forced them to leave the area. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

