Iraq closes airspace amid Israeli strikes on Iran

Xinhua) 16:10, February 28, 2026

BAGHDAD, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Iraqi authorities announced on Saturday the closure of the country's airspace following Israeli strikes against Iran.

The announcement was made by the Iraqi Transportation Ministry, said Maetham al-Safi, the ministry's spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the closure was preceded by the clearing of all aircraft from Iraqi skies to ensure safety during escalating regional tensions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)