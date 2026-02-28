Home>>
Iraq closes airspace amid Israeli strikes on Iran
(Xinhua) 16:10, February 28, 2026
BAGHDAD, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Iraqi authorities announced on Saturday the closure of the country's airspace following Israeli strikes against Iran.
The announcement was made by the Iraqi Transportation Ministry, said Maetham al-Safi, the ministry's spokesperson.
The spokesperson added that the closure was preceded by the clearing of all aircraft from Iraqi skies to ensure safety during escalating regional tensions.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Israel says launched "preemptive" strike against Iran
- U.S. designates Iran as "State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention"
- Trump says U.S. faces "big decision" on Iran
- U.S. supercarrier off Israel casts shadow over Washington-Tehran diplomatic track
- European countries urge citizens to leave Mideast as U.S.-Iran tensions rise
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.