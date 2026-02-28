Israel closes airspace to civilian flights following attacks on Iran

Xinhua) 16:40, February 28, 2026

JERUSALEM, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Israel closed its airspace to civilian flights on Saturday following a joint Israeli-U.S. attack on Iran, according to local authorities.

The Israeli public was asked not to travel to Ben Gurion International Airport and other airports until further notice.

Passengers staying abroad are advised to stay updated on the news and flight schedules for information on when the airspace will reopen.

