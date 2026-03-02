18 Chinese nationals evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

Xinhua) 08:47, March 02, 2026

Chinese nationals evacuated from Iran prepare to take a bus to Baku at the Astara checkpoint in southern Azerbaijan, March 1, 2026. Eighteen Chinese nationals were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan Sunday as the conflict between Iran and the United States and Israel continues. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

BAKU, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Eighteen Chinese nationals were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan Sunday as the conflict between Iran and the United States and Israel continues.

Xinhua reporters at the Astara checkpoint in southern Azerbaijan on the border with Iran witnessed evacuees crossing into the country at around 14:30 local time (1030 GMT). At approximately 16:30 local time (1230 GMT), a bus arranged by the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan left the checkpoint carrying the first group of arrivals. According to the embassy, the evacuees will be transferred to Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

The Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan issued a consular alert on Feb. 28, saying that it would provide necessary assistance to Chinese citizens entering Azerbaijan or transiting through the country to return home.

