China to work with int'l community to promote peace in Middle East: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:23, March 02, 2026

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with the international community to make active efforts for encouraging peace and preventing war, and solving the problem through dialogue and negotiation, so as to safeguard peace and stability in the Middle East and the world, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

When responding to a query about the U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran at a regular news briefing, spokesperson Mao Ning said China is deeply concerned about the current situation and firmly opposes the use of force in international relations, which violates the sovereignty and security of other countries.

The most pressing task is to immediately stop the military operations and prevent the escalation and spillover of conflicts, Mao added.

