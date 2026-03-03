What to know about regional repercussions of U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran?

Xinhua) 09:17, March 03, 2026

This photo taken on March 1, 2026 shows thick smoke in Tehran, Iran. (Xinhua/Shadati)

CAIRO, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The United States and Israel continued airstrikes on Iran on Monday, while Tehran retaliated against U.S. bases and Israeli targets in the Middle East, with violence spreading across the region. Civilians in the affected areas have expressed hopes for a swift ceasefire and a return to stability.

Here's a quick overview of the repercussions of the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran as the exchange of fire enters its third day:

Iran

-- Tehran warned on Monday its offensive against Israel would intensify, saying Israel's alarms would "never cease." President Masoud Pezeshkian appointed Islamic Revolution Guard Corps General Sayyed Majid Ebn Al-Reza as acting defense minister.

-- The Iranian Red Crescent reported 555 Iranian deaths in U.S.-Israel attacks.

-- Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said Tehran will not negotiate with Washington and is prepared for a prolonged conflict.

The United States

-- The U.S. military confirmed that 6 of its service members have been killed in its conflict with Iran.

-- U.S. President Donald Trump said that he is not ruling out sending U.S. ground troops into Iran if necessary, while predicting there would be more U.S. casualties in the coming days.

-- The U.S. Central Command announced that three U.S. F-15 Eagle Strike fighter jets crashed over Kuwait after being hit by "friendly fire," while Iran's armed forces said it shot down three U.S. jets.

Israel

-- Israeli media reported most incoming missiles were intercepted, but some struck targets, killing 11 and injuring dozens.

-- The Israeli military said it has mobilized about 110,000 reservists since Saturday's strikes on Iran, firing 2,500 munitions and hitting roughly 600 Iranian targets.

-- Defense Minister Israel Katz said Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem is now a target.

Lebanon

-- Israeli airstrikes hit the Jnah and Bir Hassan districts in Beirut's southern suburbs Monday evening, the first strikes near central Beirut since a November 2024 ceasefire.

-- Lebanese authorities reported at least 52 dead and 154 wounded. Bombings across southern and eastern Lebanon have displaced more than 28,500 people.

-- Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Hezbollah would be banned from military operations nationwide and ordered to surrender its weapons.

Flares from flying missiles are pictured over Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

The United Arab Emirates

-- Dubai and Abu Dhabi faced repeated attacks over the past two days.

-- The UAE Civil Aviation Authority said special flights would assist stranded passengers. Dubai Airports announced the partial resumption of operations at Dubai International and Al Maktoum airports from Monday evening, after a total closure.

-- Xinhua reporters have observed that pedestrian and vehicle traffic on the streets of Dubai noticeably decreased compared to usual. On Sunday, the Ministry of Defense reported that Iran's retaliatory strike has resulted in 3 deaths and 58 injuries in the country.

Kuwait

-- The Kuwait Army General Headquarters announced that one Kuwaiti naval service member was killed and 19 more people injured on Monday.

-- The Kuwait Ministry of Health reported that Iran's retaliation against had resulted in one death and 32 injuries in Kuwait.

-- Over the past two days, Kuwait's airport and a military base have been targeted by multiple drone and missile attacks.

This screenshot from a video clip taken with a mobile phone shows smoke billowing from an area near the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait's Hawalli Governorate, March 2, 2026. (Xinhua)

Qatar

-- Qatar halted liquefied natural gas (LNG) production Monday after Iranian strikes prompted precautionary shutdowns. Qatar supplies roughly 20 percent of global LNG.

-- The Defense Ministry said Qatari forces shot down two Iranian Su-24 aircraft and intercepted multiple missiles and drones. While most missiles targeting U.S. bases were intercepted, falling debris caused fires and injured 16 people.

Iraq

-- Four booby-trapped drones were shot down on Monday over a U.S. military base at the Erbil International Airport in Iraq's northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and the nearby U.S. consulate.

-- The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority on Monday extended the closure of the country's airspace for an additional 48 hours amid ongoing regional tensions.

-- An airstrike in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala killed four members of the paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces and wounded two others on Sunday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)