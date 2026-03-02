China calls for ceasing military operations following spillover of attack on Iran

Xinhua) 16:09, March 02, 2026

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China urges all parties to cease military operations and prevent the further spread of the conflict, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

Mao made the remarks after Iran retaliated by firing missiles and drones at U.S. military installations in the Gulf Cooperation Council states and others following the U.S.-Israel attack on Iran and the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday.

The United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran without the authorization of the UN Security Council, which violates international law, Mao said at a regular news briefing.

"China expresses deep concern over the spillover effects of the conflict affecting neighboring countries," she said.

China believes that the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of all Gulf countries should also be fully respected, she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)