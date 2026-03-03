China calls for ceasing military operations after Iran attack spillover

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China urges all parties to stop military operations and prevent further spread of the current conflict in the Middle East, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

Mao made the remarks after Iran retaliated by firing missiles and drones at U.S. military installations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and others following the U.S.-Israel attack on Iran and the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday.

The United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran without the authorization of the UN Security Council, which violates international law, Mao said at a regular news briefing.

"China expresses deep concern over the spillover effects of the conflict affecting neighboring countries," she said.

China believes that the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of all Gulf countries should also be fully respected, she added.

China appreciates that the GCC extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers emphasized that dialogue and diplomacy are the only means to resolve the current crisis and safeguard regional security, she said.

Given the complex and sensitive regional situation right now, China supports regional countries to proceed from the perspective of good-neighborliness and friendship, bolster communication and coordination, and collectively strive for peace and stability in the region, she noted.

